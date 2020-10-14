If you think about it, it’s kind of weird that we go to antique stores looking for something new to buy. But not all antique stores are filled with just dusty old books and rusted “decorative” farm equipment from last century. Treasure Aisles Antique Mall has something for everyone, from classic antique furniture to clothing styles from the ’80s that are so retro they’re back in style again. Because it’s an antique mall (and not just a single antique store), the items displayed have been put up for sale by people with all different kinds of taste. The individually styled booths offer a wide range of goods, and some are frequently switched out, meaning that each visit to Treasure Aisles could reveal a new previously hidden treasure. — Jaime Lees