Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Art Event 

Artica

click to enlarge STEVE TRUESDELL - Artica.
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
  • Artica.

Artica

articastl.com

Held in an oft-overlooked pocket of the riverfront, Artica's been hosting an annual arts festival just north of Laclede's Landing since 2002. Run by a board of directors with long histories within Artica's small, freewheeling organization, the event showcases a variety of on-site installations, generally built on a Friday for public enjoyment over a single autumn weekend. Every year, the event kicks off with Saturday's interactive Boat of Dreams Parade, in which attendees set compostable, floating totems into the Mississippi River; and it ends with Sunday night's The Burn of Our Lady of Artica, a controlled fire show setting alight the fest's largest temporary artwork. In between, there's a lot of time to roam through this old warehouse district, as you find art and art finds you.

By Monday, a few artists will be found at the grounds, breaking down their structures and displays, and after a couple more days, there's not a lot of evidence that the event happened at all. Save, of course, for the memories created by one of St. Louis' most-intriguing, long-running and public-participatory arts events. (This year's Artica will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, with an official, GPS-friendly address of 1322 Lewis Street. Or just look for the friendly weirdos and you'll be there.)

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation