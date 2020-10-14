Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Art Gallery 

Philip Slein Gallery

click to enlarge VIA GOOGLE MAPS - Philip Slein Gallery.
  • VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Philip Slein Gallery.

Philip Slein Gallery

4735 McPherson Avenue, 314-361-2617

If ever there was a time to stare into a work of art and puzzle out the world, we’re in it now. The fact that it has been difficult to accomplish during the pandemic has been one of the wicked twists of 2020. But it is not impossible to get the fix we need. After a temporary shutdown this spring, the Philip Slein Gallery is among the arts spaces that have reopened with safety measures in place. A champion of bold contemporaries, the Central West End gallery is a mainstay in the St. Louis art world, bringing the works of emerging and big-name artists to the city. The current exhibit features paintings by Jackie Saccoccio, Eva Lundsager, Joanne Greenbaum, Keltie Ferris and Andrea Belag. The artists, mostly based in New York City, diverge in styles, but you can expect big colors that can be, at times, soaring and disconcerting, which seems about right for the current times. — Doyle Murphy

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation