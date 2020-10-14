If ever there was a time to stare into a work of art and puzzle out the world, we’re in it now. The fact that it has been difficult to accomplish during the pandemic has been one of the wicked twists of 2020. But it is not impossible to get the fix we need. After a temporary shutdown this spring, the Philip Slein Gallery is among the arts spaces that have reopened with safety measures in place. A champion of bold contemporaries, the Central West End gallery is a mainstay in the St. Louis art world, bringing the works of emerging and big-name artists to the city. The current exhibit features paintings by Jackie Saccoccio, Eva Lundsager, Joanne Greenbaum, Keltie Ferris and Andrea Belag. The artists, mostly based in New York City, diverge in styles, but you can expect big colors that can be, at times, soaring and disconcerting, which seems about right for the current times. — Doyle Murphy