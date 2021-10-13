Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Art Supply Store 

St. Louis Art Supply

Artists deserve the finest tools available for creating masterpieces, don’t they? Grabbing a cheap sketchbook and generic pencils from a local craft store might be sufficient for an amateur, but where can a serious artist get the best supplies in town for whatever medium they dabble in? St. Louis Art Supply (4532 Olive Street, 314-884-8345) is the only place around with all the right tools for your pencil bag. The store carries hundreds of imported tools for those who love to draw, write, sketch or paint — all selected by the talented staff. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the brick-and-mortar store and cafe are closed for in-person browsing until masks and social distancing is no longer a thing. Still, they offer curbside pickup and fast shipping to anywhere in the country. —Jack Probst

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
