Best Attraction at Saint Louis Zoo 

Penguin and Puffin Coast

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY - Penguin and Puffin Coast.
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Penguin and Puffin Coast.

One place you can never skip at the Saint Louis Zoo is the Penguin and Puffin Coast. The chilly, arctic feel on the inside is well worth seeing penguins from just a few inches away — and it’s still open for visitors. There aren’t many exhibits at the zoo where you can see animals close-up and personal like this one. Whether the penguins are hanging out on the rocks with their friends or swimming around right before your eyes, it always proves to be an entertaining sight. The zoo houses seven different types of penguins and puffers. You won’t want to miss seeing the southern rockhopper penguin, which looks like Guy Fieri if he turned into a penguin and moved to the Southern Hemisphere. — Matt Woods

