Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Band Name 

Starwolf

Presumably named after the team of bounty hunters led by an anthropomorphic in Nintendo’s popular Star Fox series of games, Starwolf first popped up on our radar when they ended up on a LouFest stage in 2017 after having only played two live shows previously. They might have had some special connections to pull that off then, but they’ve proven themselves to be a band worth following since they played that 4 p.m. slot. In 2020, they released their newest EP, Astro Lobo, a funky collection of synth-heavy, lo-fi, chillwave tracks that pair well with playing that Nintendo 64 classic. —Jack Probst

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Best Attorney Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation