Presumably named after the team of bounty hunters led by an anthropomorphic in Nintendo’s popular Star Fox series of games, Starwolf first popped up on our radar when they ended up on a LouFest stage in 2017 after having only played two live shows previously. They might have had some special connections to pull that off then, but they’ve proven themselves to be a band worth following since they played that 4 p.m. slot. In 2020, they released their newest EP,, a funky collection of synth-heavy, lo-fi, chillwave tracks that pair well with playing that Nintendo 64 classic.