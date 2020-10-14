Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Bar to Close in 2020 

All of Them

RIP, Ryders and all the others.
  DOYLE MURPHY
  RIP, Ryders and all the others.

Normally we’d use this space to memorialize a specific watering hole which has, for one reason or another, closed its doors in the last twelve months. But this is 2020, and nothing is normal anymore — especially for those in the bar industry. And so, this year, we’d like to take the time to recognize every bar that has closed in response to the pandemic, including the ones that have since reopened safely, the ones who remain closed as they try against the odds to ride it out and the ones that were forced to shutter altogether. Thank you for your sacrifice; it isn’t fair and it never was. A toast to you all, and a full-throated “fuck you” to those who flouted the rules — and helped make sure this nightmare is an ongoing one for everyone — who shall remain nameless because they aren’t worth mentioning. — Daniel Hill

