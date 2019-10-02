Best Bar to Die in 2019 

The tragic shuttering of beloved blues venue Beale on Broadway at the very start of 2019 turned the local blues scene on its head. For nearly twenty years — eighteen years, three months and three days, to be exact — the bar and venue had been a reliable place to take in some roots music by some of the city's finest performers. As one-third of the famed "Broadway Blues Triangle" alongside nearby venues Broadway Oyster Bar and BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups, Beale on Broadway helped to make that particular portion of downtown a point of pilgrimage for local blues fans, who flocked from all over the metro area to see a show. Local legends Roland Johnson and Kim Massie performed at the juke joint's last shows on January 2 and 3, with audiences spilling out into the street during their performances — a proper send-off for a space that gave the city so much for so many years.