Food & Drink

Best Bar 

Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge

Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge

1811 Pestalozzi Street, 314-773-8646

In the midst of St. Louis' über cool craft cocktail spots and Stag-slinging vintage dives, the bar at Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge sits as that cool, quintessential neighborhood spot. Frazer's surprises with a positively solid bar program that is every bit as good as the bigger names in town, yet somehow remains slightly under the radar. Since taking over the beverage side of the ship about five years ago, Terry Oliver has quietly transformed Frazer's from a solid neighborhood restaurant into the insider's place to go for some of the best drinks in town. Oliver's extensive cocktail list belies the work of a master barman, but just as impressive as these sophisticated ingredient combinations is that you can sit at the bar, order an Old Fashioned and know it's going to be the best Old Fashioned of your life. That quiet confidence is what makes the place so special.

