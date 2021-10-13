A beloved mainstay of the Central West End food and beverage scene,has had quite the couple of years. First came the move from its original home on Maryland Avenue to a storefront just around the corner, a relocation forced by the ever-expanding St. Louis Chess Club. Then last December — the day before it was slated to reopen in its new digs — the bar caught fire, causing significant damage that delayed the debut of Brennan’s 2.0 until this July. Despite all of the setbacks, there was never any question that this essential part of CWE culture would continue to exist. For nearly twenty years, Brennan’s has been exactly the sort of handsome community gathering place the city’s most handsome neighborhood needs — a multilevel space to imbibe, smoke cigars, nosh and people watch some of the city’s most beautiful people. But despite its tony address and subtly swanky vibes, Brennan’s still manages to be a welcoming spot, making everyone who goes there feel as if they are part of the club. That we had to even consider a future without it, even for just a second, only made it all the more special. —