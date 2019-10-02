Best Barbecue 

We're spoiled with an embarrassment of barbecue riches in St. Louis, but until BEAST Craft BBQ Co. quietly hit the scene in 2014, it somehow didn't feel like we had a uniquely St. Louis destination for quality 'cue. Maybe that's because pitmaster and owner David Sandusky focuses so much of his menu on St. Louis, from serving the best pork steaks in town to fall-off-the-bone pork spare ribs. The menu isn't limited by geography or barbecue traditions, though, also serving smoked kielbasa, pulled pork and stacked burgers and sandwiches. Now with two locations in the St. Louis area (the flagship in Belleville, Illinois, and an expanded satellite in the Grove), BEAST is poised to reach an even larger audience — and we're all the better for it.