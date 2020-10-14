Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Barbecue 

The Stellar Hog

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - The Stellar Hog does it right.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The Stellar Hog does it right.

The Stellar Hog

5623 Leona Street, 314-481-8448

For eight-plus decades, Super’s Bungalow existed as a battle-tested example of the neighborhood bar. But it wasn’t until 2016 that we realized it was missing a world-class barbecue spot to be truly great. Chef-owner Alex Cupp trained in the art of smoked meats under St. Louis barbecue godfathers Mike Emerson and Skip Steele of Pappy’s fame after he bolted from the world of fine dining and resurfaced at Adam’s Smokehouse. Reborn a pitmaster, he now turns out some of the finest brisket you’ll ever eat. Add pulled pork, a killer burger and excellent sides, including an always-worth-it seasonal vegetable, and you’ve got a menu packed with amazing options. Cupp gave the Bevo bar a light facelift, adding some (inter)stellar decor, after taking over, but it still maintains its bone structure as a neighborhood dive. As a bonus, the former farmhouse has a huge backyard with covered picnic tables and plenty of space for the tastiest social distancing around. — Doyle Murphy

Previous Winners

