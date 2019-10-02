Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Bartender 

Dave Greteman at Elmwood

click to enlarge ELLEN PRINZI - The Suze at Elmwood, created by Dave Greteman.
  • ELLEN PRINZI
  • The Suze at Elmwood, created by Dave Greteman.

Dave Greteman at Elmwood

2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708

Dave Greteman has worked at some of the best bars in town. He got his start at Sasha's on Shaw and Handlebar before logging what he calls formative experience at Taste, followed by stints at Sardella and Parlor. Now the bar director at Elmwood, which opened in Maplewood in January, Greteman has used his experience and expertise to curate a nuanced and relevant yet thoroughly unpretentious bar program. Cocktails are offered in three strengths — full proof, low proof and zero proof — and feature buzzy ingredients like amaro and pisco without ever feeling overly trendy or highfalutin. Greteman's zero-proof, non-alcoholic cocktails are especially creative and fun; order the orange-thyme-sumac-beet number to get a taste.

