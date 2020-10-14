Put aside, for a moment, that the Gin Room has one of the best gin collections in the world, that it’s a jumping-off point for a world-class spirits platform, Ginworld, and that the bar is located inside one of the city’s best restaurants. All of that makes for a great watering hole, but what makes the Gin Room so special is the love that owner/bartender Natasha Bahrami and bartender Michael Fricker pour into every single thing they do. This is a true passion project for the duo whose infectious joy for their profession, insatiable curiosity and constant push to grow is truly glorious to bask in while you sip the best cocktails around. — Cheryl Baehr