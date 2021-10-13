Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

BEAST Craft BBQ Co.

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - BEAST Craft BBQ’s David Sandusky.
Earlier this year, David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of the barbecue brand BEAST Craft BBQ Co., temporarily suspended barbecue operations at their Grove smokehouse and butchery, BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue; 314-944-6003), because they just couldn’t make ends meet. The pandemic had ravaged their business, like just about every other restaurant across the city, and the high price of high-quality meat, coupled with their storefront’s massive footprint, prompted them to make the difficult decision of putting what they’d become known for on hold until they could safely welcome guests back in their dining room. In its place, they set up an excellent sandwich pop-up out of their butchery, but there was no substitute for BEAST’s outrageously good Wagyu brisket, succulent pulled pork and best-in-class pork steak. What the shutdown did was make us realize just how much we love this masterpiece of a smokehouse and why we can’t imagine a St. Louis dining scene without its presence. —Cheryl Baehr

