Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Blues Club 

BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups

click to enlarge DAVID WALTHALL - BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups brings in talented musicians night after night.
  • DAVID WALTHALL
  • BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups brings in talented musicians night after night.

BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups

700 South Broadway, 314-436-5222

With Beale on Broadway's highly lamentable closure at the start of 2019, St. Louis' lauded "Broadway Blues Triangle," which consisted of three roots-music-loving venues in close proximity to one another on Broadway, is now down to a straight line. Broadway Oyster Bar and BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups remain, and each still serves up a heaping helping of the blues every single day of the week. Honestly, it's pretty much a toss-up between the two as to which should be named the city's best blues club. But equivocation is for equivocators, whereas RFT is decisive, dammit, so we gotta pick a favorite — which means we gotta pick BB's. Why, you may ask? It's that sublime catfish po boy sandwich, a standout of the form. Sure, Broadway Oyster Bar has those delectable sammies too — they have a menu overflowing with delicious cajun seafood, in fact — but for our money, BB's version simply can't be topped. So by all means, head to BB's if you seek blues and tasty fried fish — but remember, it's also just a straight-line walk to Broadway Oyster Bar if you're still hungry for either when your time there is through.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation