Best Blues Player 

All due credit to Jordan Binnington for doing what no St. Louis Blues goalie had ever been able to do, but forward Ryan O'Reilly had a career year with the St. Louis Blues. He equaled his personal best in goals (28) and broke his career highs in assists, points and plus-minus in the regular season. It was the sort of season you want to see from a new signing, but it was in the playoffs where he really mattered. O'Reilly was the engine for the Blues, scoring, setting up goals and setting the tone in that delirious Game 7 when he deflected in Jay Bouwmeester's shot for that first goal of the game. O'Reilly hustled and checked, got back defensively and fought it out in the trenches behind the net, doing all the little things that add up to a complete game and a Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs.