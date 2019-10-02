Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Blues Player 

Ryan O'Reilly

click to enlarge THEO WELLING - We love 'em all, but Ryan O'Reilly was amazing.
  • THEO WELLING
  • We love 'em all, but Ryan O'Reilly was amazing.

All due credit to Jordan Binnington for doing what no St. Louis Blues goalie had ever been able to do, but forward Ryan O'Reilly had a career year with the St. Louis Blues. He equaled his personal best in goals (28) and broke his career highs in assists, points and plus-minus in the regular season. It was the sort of season you want to see from a new signing, but it was in the playoffs where he really mattered. O'Reilly was the engine for the Blues, scoring, setting up goals and setting the tone in that delirious Game 7 when he deflected in Jay Bouwmeester's shot for that first goal of the game. O'Reilly hustled and checked, got back defensively and fought it out in the trenches behind the net, doing all the little things that add up to a complete game and a Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation