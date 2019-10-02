Best Bowling Alley 

There's something at once secretive and nostalgic about Saratoga Lanes. Much like a speakeasy, entry feels exclusive: The second-floor bowling alley can only be accessed by climbing 26 concrete stairs, and when you step inside, you feel as though you've been transported to a different era. There's no pretense or retro theme here — after 100-plus years of business, Saratoga is an eight-lane time capsule. Located in Maplewood, Saratoga boasts being the oldest bowling alley west of the Mississippi River, and now, when you're staring down your latest strike or spare, you're part of that long story, too.