Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Brunch 

The Clover and the Bee

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - The Clover and the Bee
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The Clover and the Bee

The Clover and the Bee

100 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 0x000A314-942-1216

There's something magical about dining at The Clover and the Bee. Maybe it's the bright mural of flowers in the dining room, the comforting menu items or even just the restaurant's name, a reference to an Emily Dickinson poem about following your dreams. Whatever the alchemy, it all coalesces into an experience like no other. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, but its greatest joy is brunch, offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you prefer a sweet start to your day, the pearl sugar waffle is a must-try, made in the hexagonal shape of a honeycomb. Savory fans, meanwhile, should opt for the stone-ground grits with white cheddar, farm eggs, herbs and tomato ragu with crusty bread.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation