Best Brunch 

BEAST Butcher & Block

BEAST Butcher and Block has the best brunch around.
  MABEL SUEN
  • BEAST Butcher and Block has the best brunch around.

BEAST Butcher & Block

4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003

David and Meggan Sandusky don’t do anything small, so it’s no surprise that the brunch at their Grove smokehouse, BEAST Butcher & Block, is an embarrassment of riches. Originally envisioned as a buffet experience set up in the restaurant’s live-fire venue, the Skullery, the Sanduskys have reconfigured things for outdoor table service or takeout without sacrificing the indulgence. House-cured salmon, housemade sausages, made-from-scratch biscuits and omelets cooked over the open fire are the best versions of brunch fare you’ve experienced; seriously, you’ll question whether you’ve ever really had bacon once you get a bite of BEAST’s. The restaurant’s secret weapon is chef Ryan McDonald, whose thoughtful dishes, such as a peach and lonza tartine, give an elegant touch to this incredible spread. In an ideal world, you’d be able to go in for thirds and fourths of this magnificent dish — thanks, COVID. — Cheryl Baehr

