Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Brunch 

City Coffee and Crêperie

click to enlarge RFT FILE - City Coffee and Crêperie.
  • RFT FILE
  • City Coffee and Crêperie.
At City Coffee and Crêperie (36 North Brentwood Boulevard; 314-862-2489), you don’t have to choose between the decadent crepes, delicious coffee or a healthy salad — you can simply have it all. The brunch menu is full of opportunity. Maybe choose a sandwich and soup for your entree and finish them off with a dessert crepe — apple cinnamon and brown sugar or lemon curd. Either will satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is adorned with to-die-for scones, muffins, cookies and more. Pair your crepe with a mimosa or glass of wine, or ease a hangover with some well-crafted coffee. A laid-back, easy-going establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy your brunch in or outdoors. —Jenna Jones

