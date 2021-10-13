At, you don’t have to choose between the decadent crepes, delicious coffee or a healthy salad — you can simply have it all. The brunch menu is full of opportunity. Maybe choose a sandwich and soup for your entree and finish them off with a dessert crepe — apple cinnamon and brown sugar or lemon curd. Either will satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is adorned with to-die-for scones, muffins, cookies and more. Pair your crepe with a mimosa or glass of wine, or ease a hangover with some well-crafted coffee. A laid-back, easy-going establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy your brunch in or outdoors. —