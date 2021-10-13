Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Burger 

Brasswell Double Cheeseburger

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Brasswell's double cheeseburger.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Brasswell's double cheeseburger.
When you close your eyes and imagine the quintessential cheeseburger, what image comes to mind? Juicy smashed patties that are tender and glisten with fat, but crisp up like beefy lace around the edges? Gooey American cheese, a perfect melter that slides into every crevice of the patties? Dijonaise sauce that is simultaneously rich and tangy, and pungent onions and pickles that cut through the decadence? Brasswell’s (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue; 314-256-1657) double cheeseburger doesn’t break the mold but instead shows you why it was created in the first place — and why there’s no reason to mess with perfection. —Cheryl Baehr

