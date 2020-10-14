Back in the early days of COVID-19, when people were hoarding toilet paper and the news was filled with stories of meat shortages because of virus outbreaks in packing plants, Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions stood as a reminder of why a commitment to ethical practices and small-scale sourcing has always been the way to go. For six years now, this Maplewood butcher shop has been doing things the right way, serving its customers the absolute best, locally sourced, pasture- and humanely raised meat you can get. In doing so, it has earned a reputation as the gold standard for meat counters. All of this focus on sourcing the best does not just result in better ethics, however. At Bolyard’s you will get the tastiest, highest-quality product you can find, cut to order by experts in the field who take the time to listen to what you want, answer questions and steer you in the right direction. Their passion and commitment to doing things the best way possible is unparalleled — and if you’ve ever had their thick-cut pork chop, you see that it results in some damn tasty meat, too. — Cheryl Baehr