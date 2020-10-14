Two hurricanes may have tried to take them out, but Jerk Soul’s Zara Spencer and Tellie Woods are themselves forces of nature when it comes to cooking. Brought to St. Louis from the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the pair realized their dream of opening a restaurant together, first in Hyde Park and now in their new digs on Cherokee Street. Anchored by old family recipes Spencer learned from her grandmother, Jerk Soul has become essential eating for those who long for a taste of old-school Caribbean cooking. The jerk chicken, the restaurant’s signature offering, does not simply dazzle, but will change the way you think about the dish one delicious bite at a time. — Cheryl Baehr