You can get the best of both worlds at. Put some distance between you and the city for an evening or weekend by exploring the park’s 250 acres. Settled in Defiance, if you seek an outdoorsy experience in easy proximity to St. Louis, Klondike has 43 available spots where you can pitch a tent. Enjoy Klondike’s quarry, which is perfect for fishing. And the white sand on its beach can almost make you forget you’re not on vacation somewhere warmer. Hikers and bikers can also enjoy the Katy Trail once settled in. Those who just don’t want to sleep in a tent but still want to camp can rent one of the site’s six cabins, as well.