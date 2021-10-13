Oftentimes, your budtender at any given dispensary is likely one of the more dedicated potheads you’ll ever meet. In keeping, when he follows up a recommendation on a strain with “I actually bought a whole ounce of that for myself,” it is most likely worth taking notice. And so, when this reviewer stepped into Nature Med Dispensary back in June and asked for some tips on good strains, the budtender who mentioned his considerable personal supply of Flora Farms’ Sour Tangie flower promptly made a sale. Rated at 17.7 percent THC and created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie, Sour Tangie delivers an excellent upper high that serves well to boost productivity and creativity without any of the anxiety that a strong sativa can sometimes bring. With a fruity tangerine smell hitting you like a punch in the face, its beautiful, bright, lime-green buds are covered in a fine dusting of trichomes and an abundance of orange hairs, and on inhale, it has a delicious, sweet taste, with the citrus flavor presenting itself prominently and lingering there. Fear no couchlock with this strain: Sour Tangie will have you up and moving, your mind floating from one good idea to the next, with not a care in the world.