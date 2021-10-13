Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa) 

Sour Tangie

click to enlarge TOMMY CHIMS - Sour Tangie
  • TOMMY CHIMS
  • Sour Tangie
Oftentimes, your budtender at any given dispensary is likely one of the more dedicated potheads you’ll ever meet. In keeping, when he follows up a recommendation on a strain with “I actually bought a whole ounce of that for myself,” it is most likely worth taking notice. And so, when this reviewer stepped into Nature Med Dispensary back in June and asked for some tips on good strains, the budtender who mentioned his considerable personal supply of Flora Farms’ Sour Tangie flower promptly made a sale. Rated at 17.7 percent THC and created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie, Sour Tangie delivers an excellent upper high that serves well to boost productivity and creativity without any of the anxiety that a strong sativa can sometimes bring. With a fruity tangerine smell hitting you like a punch in the face, its beautiful, bright, lime-green buds are covered in a fine dusting of trichomes and an abundance of orange hairs, and on inhale, it has a delicious, sweet taste, with the citrus flavor presenting itself prominently and lingering there. Fear no couchlock with this strain: Sour Tangie will have you up and moving, your mind floating from one good idea to the next, with not a care in the world. —Thomas K. Chimchards

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Best Attorney Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation