There was a time when just about every neighborhood had its own filling stations and small mechanic shops. Over the years, more than a few have lost the battle to the Jiffy Lubes and Valvolines, leaving their distinctive buildings to be repurposed as stylish restaurants and shops in some cases and empty eyesores in others. But Carl's has not only held on since opening in 1963, it's thrived. On any given morning, you will see the denizens of Tower Grove South dropping off their cars and SUVs for everything from oil changes to major repairs. It's a small business in the best sense. Founder Carl Osia ran the shop for years before he got lung cancer and died too young in 1988. In the three decades since, his son Michael Osia has done right by the family name, earning a reputation as an honest broker, skilled mechanic and steward of his corner of the neighborhood. It's no wonder that Carl's is the first suggestion for any Tower Grove newcomer asking around for a reliable mechanic.