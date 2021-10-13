Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

You searched for:

  • [X]2021
  • [X]Sports & Recreation
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Cardinals Player 

Harrison Bader

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY - Harrison Bader
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Harrison Bader
Harrison Bader has been a catalyst on and off the field this year. At Busch Stadium (or any other stadium), his speed has allowed him to conquer base paths and run down fly balls for breathtaking catches. His energy helped propel the Cardinals to a seventeen-game, record-breaking winning streak. Even when he’s not actively playing, he celebrates with kids behind the dugout and pumps up his teammates. There’s no question Bader has quickly become a fan favorite here in St. Louis, and there’s no question that it would’ve happened regardless of how many home runs he’s hit this season. Fellow Cardinals player Adam Wainwright told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bader just has an “aura” about him, and we can’t help but agree. Bader’s won both Cardinals’ fans and our hearts. —Jenna Jones

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Best Attorney Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation