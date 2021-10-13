Harrison Bader has been a catalyst on and off the field this year. At Busch Stadium (or any other stadium), his speed has allowed him to conquer base paths and run down fly balls for breathtaking catches. His energy helped propel the Cardinals to a seventeen-game, record-breaking winning streak. Even when he’s not actively playing, he celebrates with kids behind the dugout and pumps up his teammates. There’s no question Bader has quickly become a fan favorite here in St. Louis, and there’s no question that it would’ve happened regardless of how many home runs he’s hit this season. Fellow Cardinals player Adam Wainwright told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bader just has an “aura” about him, and we can’t help but agree. Bader’s won both Cardinals’ fans and our hearts.