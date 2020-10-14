Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Cardinals Uniform 

Home White Jersey

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS CARDINALS - Mike Schildt models the best in Cardinals fashion.
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
  • Mike Schildt models the best in Cardinals fashion.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the birds on the bat as the Cardinals take the field at Busch Stadium. The shining white base, the two redbirds and the yellow bat make for a combination that is tough to beat across the MLB. It’s fitting that such great uniforms are worn in front of some of the best baseball fans in America. If you are going to invest in one Cards jersey for the rest of your life, look no further than the classic home white. It’s simplistic like the road grey jerseys but much more vibrant. It sticks out like the alternate powder blue jerseys, but it’s not too much color. The Cardinals have gone through many variations of the birds-on-the-bat logo since 1926, but this one hits just right. — Matt Woods

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
