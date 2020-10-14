Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Casual Takeout 

Balkan Treat Box

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER - One of the treats you'll find at Balkan Treat Box.
  • TOM HELLAUER
  • One of the treats you'll find at Balkan Treat Box.

Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700

Seeing as how Balkan Treat Box has already been lauded by just about every outlet conceivable since its humble beginnings in a food truck — in addition to the high marks it’s gotten from this publication, it’s been name-checked by Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, the Food Network, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sauce, Feast and probably more we’re missing — it only makes sense that, in this new age of increased carry-out orders, it should get props as a takeout restaurant as well. The Bosnian cuisine pumped out of its famous wood-fired oven by the husband-and-wife team of Loryn and Edo Nalic remains as delicious as it ever was — good lord, that pide — and its pandemic approach to contactless curbside dining is well thought out to match. The process is simple: First head to the restaurant’s website (balkantreatbox.com) and place an order. You will be given a time to pick up your food (if you need a specific time, you can let them know during the ordering process) and when you arrive, your food will be waiting for you on a folding table in front of the restaurant, with your name prominently displayed in big block letters. And that’s it! Grab your goods and be on your way — no need to interact with a single human being during this time when doing so is a fraught concept. Just make sure, when this COVID-19 nonsense is all over, that you do poke your head in and give thanks to the staff for the incredible food and thoughtful pandemic protocols — lord knows they deserve it. — Daniel Hill

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
