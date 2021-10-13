Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Chain 

Sugarfire

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG - Sugarfire.
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Sugarfire.
If you’re in the mood for barbecue and in a pinch to find a place, Sugarfire (multiple locations, including 605 Washington Avenue; 314-394-1720) has you covered. Sugarfire has spread like wildfire across Missouri and is now seeping into places like Texas and Florida. The St. Louis-style barbecue features tasty brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, burgers — any variety of barbecued meat you can think of, really. Not to mention, the sides are just as good as the main dishes. Add in some killer shakes, and we’re glad our sister states can enjoy our not-a-secret restaurant. Pick any of the restaurants in the St. Louis area and you’ll still get quality and tantalizing tastes. The spot runs from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out in the downtown area. —Jenna Jones

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
