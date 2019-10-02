Best Chicken Wings 

If you think you don't like chicken wings, the ones coming out of the kitchen at Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves are sure to change your mind. To wit: On a recent visit with friends — if you can even call them that! — who don't care for wings, the ones at Frisco were such a hit that a pal remarked, "Do all chicken wings taste this good?" The simple answer is no, they do not. What sets Frisco's wings apart is twofold: They are grilled instead of fried, achieving a pleasing smokiness and char on the outside that brings out the pepper and spice in their seasoning, and they are then served with either Buffalo sauce or a Peruvian green pepper sauce on the side.