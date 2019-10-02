Food & Drink

Best Chicken Wings 

Frisco Barroom

Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 0x000A314-455-1090

If you think you don't like chicken wings, the ones coming out of the kitchen at Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves are sure to change your mind. To wit: On a recent visit with friends — if you can even call them that! — who don't care for wings, the ones at Frisco were such a hit that a pal remarked, "Do all chicken wings taste this good?" The simple answer is no, they do not. What sets Frisco's wings apart is twofold: They are grilled instead of fried, achieving a pleasing smokiness and char on the outside that brings out the pepper and spice in their seasoning, and they are then served with either Buffalo sauce or a Peruvian green pepper sauce on the side.

