Leave it to David and Meggan Sandusky to turn a pandemic-induced restaurant downturn into culinary gold. When the pair found their dining rooms shuttered and businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, they rallied, creating a ghost kitchen inside BEAST Butcher & Block called Wing Runner as a way to use their existing capacity to branch out into something new. They thought they were building a new revenue stream, but what they ended up creating is the best place for chicken wings in town. And for anyone who thought the wing experience was limited to chicken, their vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings steal the show, giving us a satisfying, plant-based alternative to the traditional form. Who says 2020 was all bad? — Cheryl Baehr