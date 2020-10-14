Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Chicken Wings 

Wing Runner

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - David Sandusky's new Wing Runner is the best in class.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • David Sandusky's new Wing Runner is the best in class.

Wing Runner

4158 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003

Leave it to David and Meggan Sandusky to turn a pandemic-induced restaurant downturn into culinary gold. When the pair found their dining rooms shuttered and businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, they rallied, creating a ghost kitchen inside BEAST Butcher & Block called Wing Runner as a way to use their existing capacity to branch out into something new. They thought they were building a new revenue stream, but what they ended up creating is the best place for chicken wings in town. And for anyone who thought the wing experience was limited to chicken, their vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings steal the show, giving us a satisfying, plant-based alternative to the traditional form. Who says 2020 was all bad? — Cheryl Baehr

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Best of St. Louis in the Worst of Times Read More

  2. Best of St. Louis 2020 Arts & Entertainment Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis 2020 Food & Drink Read More

  4. Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services Read More

  5. Best Place to Meet that Special Someone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation