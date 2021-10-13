Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Chicken Wings 

Michael’s Bar and Grill

ANDY PAULISSEN - Michael's Bar and Grill
  ANDY PAULISSEN
  Michael's Bar and Grill
Michael’s Bar and Grill (7101 Manchester Avenue; 314-644-2240) has long been the place to get some of the best Greek dishes in the Maplewood area. Killer gyros, tender braised lamb shank, the dolmades and, goddamn, they even know how to cook a burger to perfection. But did you know they absolutely crush it on wings? Your eyes will not bug out of your head like some sort of crazed cartoon wolf, but the hot sauce has just the right amount of heat to it, complementing the crispy skin and juicy white meat. It’s a basic recipe done so incredibly well, and there’s absolutely nowhere else in town to find this sort of wing perfection. —Jack Probst

