Pre-2020, STL Stylehouse was best known as the city’s go-to spot for whimsical and civic-prideful T-shirts and similar apparel. And while that’s still the case, Stylehouse has also become well-known for its entries into one of the year’s most booming new economies — the selling of face masks meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shop’s St. Louis-inspired masks have become favorites of the local citizenry and its government alike, with Mayor Lyda Krewson and numerous members of the Board of Aldermen counting themselves as customers. Designs include variations of the St. Louis flag, photos of the skyline and other cityscapes, and, naturally, one that just reads “SAINT FUCKIN LOUIS.” Show your appreciation for the city you live in while keeping those around you safe from your germs — it’s the stylish fuckin’ thing to do. — Daniel Hill