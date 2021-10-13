Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Clothing Boutique 

May’s Place

May’s Place (4180 Manchester Avenue; 314-659-8745) is a “slow-fashion headquarters.” The boutique is curated with vintage pieces, making your outfit of the day both ethical and fashionable. May’s Place also partners with other sustainable brands for pop-ups in its shop. And in addition to promoting sustainability, the store regularly gives back to the community and hosts a variety of donation events. Shop online or in the two-story market in the Grove — whichever suits your fancy. May’s Place offers finds for all kinds of people and even has a few items for your home if you’re in the market for a new piece. Whatever the case may be, shopping at May’s Place lets you have the boutique experience while getting something unique for your closet. And to us, that’s a win. —Jenna Jones

