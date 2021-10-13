For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —