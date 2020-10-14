Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Comedian 

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser.
  Nikki Glaser.
  • Nikki Glaser.

St. Louis native Nikki Glaser came back home during the pandemic, and she’s been making the most of her time. In July, she was the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, running through the difficulties of dating and her, uh, solo love life while isolating at her parents’ place. We should mention that her parents were right there for this, serving as the show’s musical guests for the evening. Glaser has done everything from stand-up comedy to acting to hosting television and radio shows. She even had her own show, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, on Comedy Central in 2016. The show aired for one season and was twenty episodes long. Glaser started performing stand-up comedy at eighteen and went on to host multiple podcasts and radio shows since 2011. And, yes, we’ll answer your most pressing question: Glaser graduated from Kirkwood High School. — Matt Woods

