Best Comic Book Store 

As a comics store, Apotheosis Comics & Lounge has plenty of the basics, including sections of new and used comics, manga and graphic novels. But in a short period of time, the multiple owners of the space have transitioned their South Grand shop into a truly enhanced comics store, with a Saturday night comedy series, regular musical performances, gaming instruction sessions and, as referenced in the name, Missouri's only comic book shop/bar. With a can-only lineup, Apotheosis actually complements the other bars on its block with a very representative sample of beers, wines and spirits, though the heart of the business remains rooted in its colorful stock. In a relatively short period of time, the store, located in the same space as the late, lamented Whiz Bam! video shop, has quickly become a staple of the South Grand scene; heck, it's already hard to remember the place without it.

