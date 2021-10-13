Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman 

Apotheosis Comics

click to enlarge COURTESY APOTHEOSIS COMICS & LOUNGE - Batman and Apotheosis owner Martin Casas
  • COURTESY APOTHEOSIS COMICS & LOUNGE
  • Batman and Apotheosis owner Martin Casas
The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
