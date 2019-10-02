Best Dance Club 

For people of a certain age in St. Louis, the Landing was the place to be for dancing. For others it was one of the many clubs along Washington Avenue. Or the much-missed Complex. Or even Lo, that tiny little Asian-themed joint downtown. But if you want to dance in St. Louis now, there's only one place to go: "Ju Jo." Located in the Grove, Just John Nightclub is one of the best places in St. Louis to break it all the way off. There are plenty of spots in the bar to kick back and drink, but it's the dance floor where all of the action takes place. Take a twirl out there under the flashing lights or hang out around the edge if you're just a spectator. Either way, you won't find a better dance club in St. Louis.