Staff Pick

Best Desserts 

La Patisserie Chouquette

MABEL SUEN - La Patisserie Chouquette.
  MABEL SUEN
  La Patisserie Chouquette.

La Patisserie Chouquette

1626 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-7935

In this dumpster fire of a year, it’s become necessary to embrace the things that can bring us joy. Perhaps nowhere in town is as capable of evoking such a feeling as La Patisserie Chouquette, the elegant French bakery owned by Simone Faure. The shockingly talented pastry chef has created a seamless online platform in order to get her delectable handiwork to her customers; its only glitch is that she sells out in a snap. It’s easy to understand why. Faure’s confections — jewel-toned macarons, indulgent cream puffs, tiramisu brownies, apple galettes — are positively world class, that rare mix of both beautiful and impossibly delicious. Just try the “Darkness” — a beautifully spiraled croissant made from chocolate dough, filled with hunks of chocolate, covered in chocolate sauce and sprinkled with pink Himalayan sea salt — to see for yourself why La Patisserie Chouquette is the self-care we all need right now. — Cheryl Baehr

