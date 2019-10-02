Best Dog Park 

Free admission ranks high on the list of reasons to visit the Ellen Clark Sculpture Park at the corner of Lindell and Grand boulevards, but it's not the best one. Although the sculpture park, which is owned by Saint Louis University, is not officially a dog park, locals in the neighborhood have claimed it as territory for their four-legged friends. As the park's name implies, there's just as much for humans to enjoy here as their pups, including colorful sculptures by the late Brother Mel Meyer of Vianney High School in Kirkwood. The university even seems amenable to the fenced-in park's unofficial status for furry friends, having installed waste bags and posted a sign requesting humans to pick up after their pups.