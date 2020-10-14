Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Dog Park 

The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park

click to enlarge STEPHEN KENNEDY - The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park.
  • STEPHEN KENNEDY
  • The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park.

The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park

1 N Grand Boulevard

The best dog park in St. Louis is also simultaneously the most underrated. The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park, located at the intersection of Lindell and Grand boulevards, is an outdoor art gallery that has unofficially turned into a dog park that’s perfect for you and your pet, especially if you’re the type who can appreciate sculptures while your dog pees on them. The plot of land sits catty-corner to the intricate St. Francis Xavier College Church and serves as an oasis of greenery in the middle of the cityscape. Take a breath of fresh air while still hearing the soothing sounds of traffic buzzing by, and scoop with confidence using the park’s provided double-layered dog-poop bags. — Riley Mack

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation