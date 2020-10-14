The best dog park in St. Louis is also simultaneously the most underrated. The Ellen Clark Sculpture Park, located at the intersection of Lindell and Grand boulevards, is an outdoor art gallery that has unofficially turned into a dog park that’s perfect for you and your pet, especially if you’re the type who can appreciate sculptures while your dog pees on them. The plot of land sits catty-corner to the intricate St. Francis Xavier College Church and serves as an oasis of greenery in the middle of the cityscape. Take a breath of fresh air while still hearing the soothing sounds of traffic buzzing by, and scoop with confidence using the park’s provided double-layered dog-poop bags. — Riley Mack