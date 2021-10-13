The St. Louis area, and indeed the world at large, lost a giant in the canine community this past January. Snowball, truly one of the finest dogs to ever play the game, warmed the hearts of all she met, frequently staring deep into the souls of those she loved and hypnotizing them into giving her treats. A well-traveled pooch, she was most at home in the mountains, though she found the ocean to be quite peaceful as well, enjoying the occasional island getaway. Whether she was nestled in her favorite spot behind the chair, slumbering belly-up on the couch, or snuggled peacefully at the foot of the bed that she allowed her people to share, she was always a calming presence and a source of deep wisdom, forever willing to lend an ear or to offer a helpful “ra-ra-roooo!” Today, Snowball is a being of infinite light, traveling throughout untold dimensions to planes of existence of which we mere mortals could never conceive, and trying as ever to persuade the creatures therein to scratch behind her ears and perhaps give her the last bite of their food. She is survived by her young friend and roommate Waffles, who tries her best, God love her.