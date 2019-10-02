Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Drama 

The Crucible

click to enlarge DAN DONOVAN - Stray Dog Theatre's performance of The Crucible.
  • DAN DONOVAN
  • Stray Dog Theatre's performance of The Crucible.

The Crucible, Stray Dog Theatre

Arthur Miller's The Crucible is never an easy play to sit through, but in 2019 its conspiracies and witch hunts felt like a recap of the nightly news. Over the course of its three-plus hours, paranoia gives way to rage, and rage becomes despair, eventually modulating into acceptance: John Proctor (Graham Emmons) realizes the only way to escape the witch hunt with any semblance of humanity is through death. Director Gary F. Bell marched his talented cast down this line all the way to the dark terminus, and it was impossible to look away. By the end more citizens are swinging from nooses than walking the streets, and the true cost of fanaticism is made plain. Stray Dog Theatre's production was stark and chilling because it felt real.

