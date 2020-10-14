When John and Mary Bogacki announced that a drive-thru would be part of their business plan for Yolklore when they opened back in 2016, there were more than a few eyebrows raised. Though there were a couple of other non-chain drive-thrus in town, the form was certainly associated with mass-produced fast food and not the type of thoughtful daytime fare the Bogackis were intending to do. Fast-forward to the COVID times, and their idea is now unquestionably genius. Instead of being relegated to prepackaged, warmed-up Mc-food, Yolklore gives guests amazing, locally sourced breakfast and lunch with both speed and hospitality. It may have been convenient before, but this way of eating is now essential, and Yolklore is best in class. — Cheryl Baehr