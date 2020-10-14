Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Drive-thru 

Yolklore

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Yolklore.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Yolklore.

Yolklore

8958 Watson Road, Crestwood; 314-270-8538

When John and Mary Bogacki announced that a drive-thru would be part of their business plan for Yolklore when they opened back in 2016, there were more than a few eyebrows raised. Though there were a couple of other non-chain drive-thrus in town, the form was certainly associated with mass-produced fast food and not the type of thoughtful daytime fare the Bogackis were intending to do. Fast-forward to the COVID times, and their idea is now unquestionably genius. Instead of being relegated to prepackaged, warmed-up Mc-food, Yolklore gives guests amazing, locally sourced breakfast and lunch with both speed and hospitality. It may have been convenient before, but this way of eating is now essential, and Yolklore is best in class. — Cheryl Baehr

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation