When Marv Gibbs and Clint Tobias founded Red Lion Beef in Ballwin 52 years ago, their vision was simple: Serve high-quality roast beef at an affordable price to compete with the burgeoning crop of fast-food chains popping up across America. They had this same goal in mind two years later when they changed the restaurant's name to Lion's Choice, which hearkened back to a term from their childhood that signaled something was the best. Five decades later, Lion's Choice is still widely known as the best fast-food chain in St. Louis, serving not only the best quick-service roast beef sandwich in town (get ta steppin', Arby's) but some of our favorite fast-food fries and ice cream as well.