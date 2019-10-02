Food & Drink

Best Fast Food 

Lion's Choice

  • The roast beef at Lion's Choice.

Lion's Choice

Multiple locations including 6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466

When Marv Gibbs and Clint Tobias founded Red Lion Beef in Ballwin 52 years ago, their vision was simple: Serve high-quality roast beef at an affordable price to compete with the burgeoning crop of fast-food chains popping up across America. They had this same goal in mind two years later when they changed the restaurant's name to Lion's Choice, which hearkened back to a term from their childhood that signaled something was the best. Five decades later, Lion's Choice is still widely known as the best fast-food chain in St. Louis, serving not only the best quick-service roast beef sandwich in town (get ta steppin', Arby's) but some of our favorite fast-food fries and ice cream as well.

