Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Florist 

Flowers and Weeds

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - Flowers and Weeds
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Flowers and Weeds
We buy flowers for all kinds of reasons. We buy flowers to celebrate a birth, to mark a death or to simply bring some joy into our homes. A beautiful bouquet can say so much, and at Flowers and Weeds (3201 Cherokee Street; 314-776-2887), your only problem will be trying to narrow down which of the shop’s many beautiful arrangements you’d like to take home. This community-oriented space on the corner of Cherokee Street and South Compton Avenue gives people reason to stop in all year long. Instead of just selling plants and bouquets, they also sell gardening supplies, pots, seeds, wedding flowers and seasonal items, such as pumpkins and Christmas trees. And in addition to giving out precious free advice to new gardeners who need help with problems like aphids and mites, they enrich the community by hosting parties, craft shows and block-party-type events year-round. —Jaime Lees

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Best Attorney Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation