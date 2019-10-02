Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Fried Chicken 

Grace Meat + Three

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Do not miss the fried chicken at Grace Meat + Three.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Do not miss the fried chicken at Grace Meat + Three.

Grace Meat + Three

4270 Manchester Avenue, 314-533-2700

Perfectly cooked fried chicken should have an airy and crispy outer breading with a solid crunch that gives way to juicy and flavorful meat. This is precisely the sort of fried chicken that has made chef Rick Lewis famous and exactly what you'll find at Grace Meat + Three, the restaurant he operates with his wife, Elisa. The aptly named St. Lewis Fried Chicken is offered as a quarter, half or whole bird or as a plate of four wings or chicken tenders with house pickles (hot or original). Stop in for weekend brunch to try the fried chicken atop an heirloom corn waffle, or visit during happy hour for half off a fried chicken plate plus discounts on beer and cocktails.

